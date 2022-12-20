Who's Playing

Pacific @ Lamar

Current Records: Pacific 6-8; Lamar 4-8

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Pacific Tigers will be on the road. They will take on the Lamar Cardinals in a holiday battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Montagne Center. The Tigers won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Pacific escaped with a win this past Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Pacific's guard Tyler Beard looked sharp as he had 11 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Lamar as they lost 83-59 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this past Saturday.

This next contest looks promising for Pacific, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

Pacific's win brought them up to 6-8 while the Cardinals' loss pulled them down to 4-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Lamar has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.