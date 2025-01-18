Who's Playing
CS Fullerton Titans @ LBSU Beach
Current Records: CS Fullerton 5-14, LBSU 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walter Pyramid. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
LBSU is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 84 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against UC San Diego on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Tritons at home and fell 80-54. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Beach have suffered since November 26, 2024.
Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-62 punch to the gut against UC Irvine. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Titans have suffered against the Anteaters since February 1, 2020.
Even though they lost, CS Fullerton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
LBSU has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.
LBSU strolled past CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in December of 2024 by a score of 73-56. Will LBSU repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
LBSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CS Fullerton.
- Dec 05, 2024 - LBSU 73 vs. CS Fullerton 56
- Feb 29, 2024 - CS Fullerton 76 vs. LBSU 71
- Dec 28, 2023 - LBSU 81 vs. CS Fullerton 71
- Feb 02, 2023 - LBSU 70 vs. CS Fullerton 67
- Jan 19, 2023 - LBSU 72 vs. CS Fullerton 67
- Mar 12, 2022 - CS Fullerton 72 vs. LBSU 71
- Feb 08, 2022 - LBSU 71 vs. CS Fullerton 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. LBSU 72
- Jan 08, 2021 - LBSU 82 vs. CS Fullerton 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. LBSU 69