Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: CS Fullerton 5-14, LBSU 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walter Pyramid. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

LBSU is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 84 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against UC San Diego on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Tritons at home and fell 80-54. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Beach have suffered since November 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-62 punch to the gut against UC Irvine. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Titans have suffered against the Anteaters since February 1, 2020.

Even though they lost, CS Fullerton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

LBSU has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.

LBSU strolled past CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in December of 2024 by a score of 73-56. Will LBSU repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LBSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CS Fullerton.