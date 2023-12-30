Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: CSNorthridge 10-3, LBSU 9-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at The Walter Pyramid. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as CSNorthridge comes in on five and LBSU on six.

The matchup between CSNorthridge and Cal Poly on Thursday hardly resembled the 64-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Matadors walked away with an 83-73 victory over the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, the Beach beat the Titans 81-71 on Thursday.

The Matadors are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Beach, they pushed their record up to 9-4 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

CSNorthridge came up short against LBSU in their previous meeting back in February, falling 71-64. Can CSNorthridge avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.