CCSU Blue Devils @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: CCSU 15-9, Le Moyne 10-14

After four games on the road, Le Moyne is heading back home. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ted Grant Court. Le Moyne might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Saturday.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Le Moyne faltered in their contest. They took a 66-50 bruising from the Warriors. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Le Moyne has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils earned a 71-62 win over the Knights on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for CCSU.

The Dolphins have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-9.

Le Moyne is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 12-7-2 and CCSU is 10-2-1.

Le Moyne came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Devils in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 75-73. Will Le Moyne repeat their success, or do the Blue Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

CCSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.