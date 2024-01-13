Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Merrimack 8-8, Le Moyne 6-9

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

What to Know

Merrimack has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Merrimack Warriors and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ted Grant Court. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Merrimack proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Pioneers as the Warriors made off with a 82-58 victory. That 24 points margin sets a new team best for Merrimack this season.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne and FDU couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Dolphins rang in the new year with a 74-63 win over the Knights on Saturday.

The Warriors' win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-8. As for the Dolphins, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-9.