Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: St. Francis 6-12, Le Moyne 7-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Francis Red Flash and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ted Grant Court. St. Francis has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Friday, the Red Flash were able to grind out a solid win over the Sharks, taking the game 72-66.

St. Francis got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cam Gregory out in front who scored 18 points along with six assists and three steals. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Eli Wilborn, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins skirted by the Blue Devils 75-73 on Friday thanks to a clutch shot.

Le Moyne's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nate McClure, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McClure has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kaiyem Cleary, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Red Flash's victory bumped their record up to 6-12. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to 7-11.