Cairn Highlanders @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Cairn 0-1, Lehigh 1-7

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be playing at home against the Cairn Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Lehigh last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, Cairn had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. The match between the Highlanders and the Hawks back in November wasn't a total blowout, but with the Highlanders falling 83-65 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The Mountain Hawks bumped their record down to 1-7 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lehigh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cairn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for Lehigh against Cairn in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 as the squad secured a 80-43 win. Will Lehigh repeat their success, or does Cairn have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Lehigh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.