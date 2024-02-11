Halftime Report

Lafayette is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lehigh 41-27.

If Lafayette keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-14 in no time. On the other hand, Lehigh will have to make due with a 7-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Lafayette 10-14, Lehigh 7-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Lafayette and the Mountain Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Lafayette is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Lafayette proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Crusaders with points to spare, taking the game 75-59.

Meanwhile, Lehigh lost a heartbreaker to the Black Knights when they met back in December of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks fell 68-57 to the Black Knights. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Leopards have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-14 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 7-15.

Lafayette is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

While only Lehigh took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They have not treated fans well this season (a 7-15 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 12-7-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Lehigh is a slight 2-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Lehigh and Lafayette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.