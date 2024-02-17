Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 6-20, Lehigh 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Stabler Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Wednesday, the Greyhounds strolled past the Leopards with points to spare, taking the game 79-64.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lehigh ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 71-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Lehigh.

Lehigh can attribute much of their success to Burke Chebuhar, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Joshua Ingram, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. Ingram didn't help Lehigh's cause all that much against the Leopards on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Greyhounds' victory bumped their record up to 6-20. As for the Mountain Hawks, their win bumped their record up to 9-15.

Loyola Maryland will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog. Currently 14-7-1 against the spread, Lehigh has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Loyola Maryland is only 9-16 ATS.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Loyola Maryland: they have a less-than-stellar 9-16 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Lehigh is a big 11-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Lehigh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.