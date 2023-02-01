Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Lehigh
Current Records: Army West Point 12-11; Lehigh 13-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Lehigh and the Boston University Terriers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Mountain Hawks wrapped it up with a 66-55 win at home. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keith Higgins Jr (19), guard Evan Taylor (13), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (13), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).
Meanwhile, Army had enough points to win and then some against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, taking their contest 66-55.
Lehigh was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 80-78 to Army. Maybe Lehigh will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lehigh have won nine out of their last 15 games against Army West Point.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Army West Point 80 vs. Lehigh 78
- Mar 03, 2022 - Lehigh 91 vs. Army West Point 77
- Jan 26, 2022 - Lehigh 84 vs. Army West Point 71
- Jan 07, 2022 - Army West Point 77 vs. Lehigh 55
- Feb 15, 2020 - Army West Point 79 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Army West Point 80 vs. Lehigh 79
- Mar 07, 2019 - Lehigh 75 vs. Army West Point 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lehigh 91 vs. Army West Point 81
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lehigh 75 vs. Army West Point 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lehigh 84 vs. Army West Point 53
- Jan 20, 2018 - Army West Point 93 vs. Lehigh 81
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lehigh 83 vs. Army West Point 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Lehigh 66 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lehigh 82 vs. Army West Point 72
- Dec 30, 2015 - Army West Point 88 vs. Lehigh 82