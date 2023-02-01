Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Lehigh

Current Records: Army West Point 12-11; Lehigh 13-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Lehigh and the Boston University Terriers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Mountain Hawks wrapped it up with a 66-55 win at home. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keith Higgins Jr (19), guard Evan Taylor (13), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (13), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).

Meanwhile, Army had enough points to win and then some against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, taking their contest 66-55.

Lehigh was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 80-78 to Army. Maybe Lehigh will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh have won nine out of their last 15 games against Army West Point.