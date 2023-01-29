Who's Playing

Boston University @ Lehigh

Current Records: Boston University 10-12; Lehigh 12-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston University Terriers and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 26 of 2020. Lehigh and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at noon ET on Sunday at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lehigh beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 74-68 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Boston University and the Colgate Raiders on Monday was not particularly close, with Boston University falling 64-51. Guard Ethan Brittain-Watts just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Lehigh's win lifted them to 12-8 while Boston University's loss dropped them down to 10-12. We'll see if the Mountain Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Terriers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Boston University have won nine out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.