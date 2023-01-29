Who's Playing
Boston University @ Lehigh
Current Records: Boston University 10-12; Lehigh 12-8
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston University Terriers and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 26 of 2020. Lehigh and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at noon ET on Sunday at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lehigh beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 74-68 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the contest between Boston University and the Colgate Raiders on Monday was not particularly close, with Boston University falling 64-51. Guard Ethan Brittain-Watts just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Lehigh's win lifted them to 12-8 while Boston University's loss dropped them down to 10-12. We'll see if the Mountain Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Terriers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Boston University have won nine out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Boston University 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - Boston University 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Mar 03, 2021 - Boston University 69 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lehigh 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Jan 08, 2020 - Boston University 84 vs. Lehigh 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Lehigh 84 vs. Boston University 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - Lehigh 94 vs. Boston University 78
- Mar 01, 2018 - Boston University 88 vs. Lehigh 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. Boston University 75
- Jan 08, 2018 - Boston University 92 vs. Lehigh 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - Lehigh 91 vs. Boston University 88
- Jan 30, 2017 - Boston University 76 vs. Lehigh 59
- Jan 02, 2017 - Boston University 75 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 31, 2016 - Boston University 75 vs. Lehigh 73
- Jan 02, 2016 - Lehigh 81 vs. Boston University 73