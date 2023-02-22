Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Lehigh
Current Records: Bucknell 11-18; Lehigh 15-12
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison haven't won a contest against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks since Jan. 31 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Bucknell and Lehigh will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks will be strutting in after a win while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bucknell received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-61 to the Boston University Terriers. Guard Jack Forrest had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, things were close when Lehigh and the American Eagles clashed this past Saturday, but Lehigh ultimately edged out the opposition 62-59. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keith Higgins Jr (18), guard Evan Taylor (16), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (12), and forward Dominic Parolin (10).
Bucknell's loss took them down to 11-18 while Lehigh's victory pulled them up to 15-12. In their win, the Mountain Hawks relied heavily on Keith Higgins Jr, who had 18 points. the Bison will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Lehigh.
