Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Lehigh

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-11; Lehigh 7-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lehigh winning the first 77-69 at home and Holy Cross taking the second 67-65.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lehigh beat the Navy Midshipmen 78-73 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was able to grind out a solid victory over the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Sunday, winning 63-55.

It was close but no cigar for Lehigh as they fell 67-65 to the Crusaders when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Maybe the Mountain Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh have won ten out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.