Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Lehigh
Current Records: Holy Cross 6-11; Lehigh 7-8
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lehigh winning the first 77-69 at home and Holy Cross taking the second 67-65.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lehigh beat the Navy Midshipmen 78-73 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross was able to grind out a solid victory over the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Sunday, winning 63-55.
It was close but no cigar for Lehigh as they fell 67-65 to the Crusaders when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Maybe the Mountain Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lehigh have won ten out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 28, 2022 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lehigh 65
- Jan 10, 2022 - Lehigh 77 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Lehigh 82 vs. Holy Cross 74
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lehigh 75 vs. Holy Cross 72
- Feb 12, 2020 - Lehigh 89 vs. Holy Cross 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - Holy Cross 96 vs. Lehigh 95
- Feb 24, 2019 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Lehigh 71
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lehigh 99 vs. Holy Cross 94
- Jan 29, 2018 - Lehigh 71 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lehigh 83 vs. Holy Cross 77
- Feb 12, 2017 - Holy Cross 61 vs. Lehigh 45
- Jan 14, 2017 - Lehigh 68 vs. Holy Cross 51
- Mar 09, 2016 - Holy Cross 59 vs. Lehigh 56
- Feb 15, 2016 - Lehigh 64 vs. Holy Cross 59
- Jan 16, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Holy Cross 66