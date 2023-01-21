Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Lehigh

Current Records: Lafayette 6-14; Lehigh 10-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Lafayette Leopards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lafayette winning the first 73-69 on the road and Lehigh taking the second 78-58.

Things were close when the Mountain Hawks and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds clashed on Monday, but Lehigh ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. Lehigh can attribute much of their success to guard Keith Higgins Jr, who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Lafayette didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles on the road on Wednesday as they won 70-59.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Mountain Hawks to 10-8 and the Leopards to 6-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Lehigh and Lafayette clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.