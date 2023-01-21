Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Lehigh
Current Records: Lafayette 6-14; Lehigh 10-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Lafayette Leopards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lafayette winning the first 73-69 on the road and Lehigh taking the second 78-58.
Things were close when the Mountain Hawks and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds clashed on Monday, but Lehigh ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. Lehigh can attribute much of their success to guard Keith Higgins Jr, who had 27 points.
Meanwhile, Lafayette didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles on the road on Wednesday as they won 70-59.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Mountain Hawks to 10-8 and the Leopards to 6-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Lehigh and Lafayette clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountain Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Lehigh 78 vs. Lafayette 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Lafayette 73 vs. Lehigh 69
- Feb 28, 2021 - Lafayette 71 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 27, 2021 - Lafayette 75 vs. Lehigh 69
- Jan 03, 2021 - Lafayette 82 vs. Lehigh 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Lehigh 90 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 08, 2020 - Lehigh 62 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 25, 2020 - Lafayette 74 vs. Lehigh 56
- Jan 30, 2019 - Lehigh 93 vs. Lafayette 86
- Jan 02, 2019 - Lehigh 86 vs. Lafayette 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Lehigh 79 vs. Lafayette 64
- Dec 29, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 19, 2017 - Lehigh 81 vs. Lafayette 55
- Jan 21, 2017 - Lehigh 75 vs. Lafayette 68
- Feb 21, 2016 - Lehigh 73 vs. Lafayette 61
- Feb 08, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Lafayette 72