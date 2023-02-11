Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Lehigh
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-18; Lehigh 14-10
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountain Hawks and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (8-8).
Lehigh suffered a grim 81-53 defeat to the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday. Lehigh was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-70 to the Army West Point Black Knights.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Series History
Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
