Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Lehigh

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-18; Lehigh 14-10

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountain Hawks and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (8-8).

Lehigh suffered a grim 81-53 defeat to the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday. Lehigh was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-70 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland both have eight wins in their last 16 games.