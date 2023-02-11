Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Lehigh

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-18; Lehigh 14-10

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountain Hawks and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (8-8).

Lehigh suffered a grim 81-53 defeat to the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday. Lehigh was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-70 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Series History

Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland both have eight wins in their last 16 games.

  • Jan 16, 2023 - Lehigh 74 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
  • Feb 20, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 69 vs. Lehigh 42
  • Jan 16, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 69 vs. Lehigh 57
  • Feb 21, 2021 - Lehigh 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
  • Feb 20, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 75 vs. Lehigh 47
  • Mar 03, 2020 - Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Lehigh 74 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
  • Jan 05, 2020 - Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 92 vs. Lehigh 73
  • Jan 06, 2019 - Lehigh 89 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
  • Feb 21, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 74
  • Jan 24, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 91 vs. Lehigh 88
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 62 vs. Lehigh 60
  • Jan 05, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Lehigh 83
  • Feb 03, 2016 - Lehigh 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 66
  • Jan 06, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 51 vs. Lehigh 50