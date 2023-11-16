Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Furman 2-0, Liberty 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Furman has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Liberty Flames at 7:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Furman and Belmont didn't disappoint and broke past the 161 point over/under on Friday. The Paladins blew past the Bruins 99-76. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Furman did.

Among those leading the charge was JP Pegues, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. PJay Smith Jr was another key contributor, earning 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Flames beat the 49ers 71-59 on Friday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 129.5 point over/under.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Rode, who earned 20 points.

The Paladins' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Flames, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Furman came out on top in a nail-biter against Liberty in their previous meeting back in December of 2016, sneaking past 61-58. Will Furman repeat their success, or does Liberty have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won both of the games they've played against Liberty in the last 8 years.