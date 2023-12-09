Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Grand Canyon 7-1, Liberty 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Grand Canyon has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Liberty Flames at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Antelopes beat the Aztecs 79-73.

Grand Canyon got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ray Harrison out in front who scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Gabe McGlothan, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Liberty has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 35 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Delta Devils 74-39 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 30.5 in Liberty's favor.

The Antelopes' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.6 points per game. As for the Flames, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Grand Canyon has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.3% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Grand Canyon came up short against Liberty when the teams last played back in December of 2019, falling 70-61. Can Grand Canyon avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.