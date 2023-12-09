Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Grand Canyon 7-1, Liberty 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Grand Canyon has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Liberty Flames at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. Liberty is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Grand Canyon in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Tuesday, the Antelopes earned a 79-73 win over the Aztecs.

Grand Canyon's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ray Harrison, who scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Gabe McGlothan, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Liberty has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 35 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Delta Devils at home to the tune of 74-39. Liberty was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

The Antelopes have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 7-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.6 points per game. As for the Flames, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Grand Canyon came up short against Liberty in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, falling 70-61. Can Grand Canyon avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liberty is a 5-point favorite against Grand Canyon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.