Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-3, Liberty 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

What to Know

Liberty will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Liberty will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Liberty put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 71-61 victory over the Catamounts.

Zach Cleveland was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brody Peebles, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Md.-E. Shore faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 75-55 punch to the gut against the Fighting Irish. Md.-E. Shore found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the defeat, Md.-E. Shore got a solid performance out of Troy Hupstead, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Liberty have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Md.-E. Shore struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything went Liberty's way against Md.-E. Shore in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as Liberty made off with a 79-59 victory. Will Liberty repeat their success, or does Md.-E. Shore have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liberty is a big 26-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Liberty has won all of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 6 years.