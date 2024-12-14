Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-7, Liberty 9-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Liberty Flames' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

Liberty is headed into the match following a big win against Miss Valley State on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Liberty blew past Miss Valley State, posting an 89-52 victory. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season.

Kaden Metheny was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. That's the most threes he has posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Brett Decker Jr., who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Liberty was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Miss Valley State only posted six.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 95-67 loss at the hands of Va. Tech. The Aggies were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-32.

Despite their defeat, North Carolina A&T saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jahnathan Lamothe, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Lamothe is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Landon Glasper was another key player, earning 19 points along with two steals.

Liberty's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Liberty hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Liberty beat North Carolina A&T 65-52 in their previous matchup back in March of 2018. Does Liberty have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Carolina A&T turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.