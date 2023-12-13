Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Tennessee State 6-4, Liberty 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Liberty Flames at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Liberty Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Tigers couldn't handle the Bisons and fell 78-71.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Liberty last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Antelopes. It was the first time this season that Liberty let down their fans at home.

Despite their loss, Liberty saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach Cleveland, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Tigers' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-4. As for the Flames, their loss ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tennessee State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 6-3 against the spread, Liberty has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Tennessee State is only 2-5 ATS.

Odds

Liberty is a big 14.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

