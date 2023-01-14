Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Liberty

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 6-12; Liberty 13-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Flames strolled past the North Alabama Lions with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 72-54.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Cent. Arkansas has finally found some success away from home. They escaped with a win on Thursday against the Queens University Royals by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91.

Liberty is now 13-5 while Cent. Arkansas sits at 6-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Liberty enters the matchup with only 58.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Bears are stumbling into the contest with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.