Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Liberty

Current Records: North Carolina Central 0-2; Liberty 1-1

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles are on the road again Monday and play against the Liberty Flames at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Liberty Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 79-74 to the App. State Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 95-59, which was the final score in Liberty's tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Friday.

North Carolina Central have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put North Carolina Central at 0-2 and Liberty at 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina Central is stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 16.9 on average. On the other hand, Liberty enters the contest with 11.5 takeaways on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.