Who's Playing
Stetson @ Liberty
Current Records: Stetson 11-8; Liberty 16-5
What to Know
The Liberty Flames are 8-2 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Liberty and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty enjoyed a cozy 73-62 win over North Florida.
Meanwhile, the Hatters didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 87-81 victory.
Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Flames are now 16-5 while Stetson sits at 11-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Liberty enters the contest with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Hatters are 49th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Stetson.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Flames are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Liberty have won eight out of their last ten games against Stetson.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Liberty 88 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 04, 2022 - Liberty 75 vs. Stetson 59
- Mar 05, 2021 - Liberty 77 vs. Stetson 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Liberty 68 vs. Stetson 58
- Jan 15, 2021 - Stetson 65 vs. Liberty 59
- Mar 05, 2020 - Liberty 66 vs. Stetson 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Liberty 77 vs. Stetson 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Stetson 48 vs. Liberty 43
- Feb 05, 2019 - Liberty 57 vs. Stetson 54
- Jan 09, 2019 - Liberty 71 vs. Stetson 53