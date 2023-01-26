Who's Playing

Stetson @ Liberty

Current Records: Stetson 11-8; Liberty 16-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 8-2 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Liberty and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty enjoyed a cozy 73-62 win over North Florida.

Meanwhile, the Hatters didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 87-81 victory.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Flames are now 16-5 while Stetson sits at 11-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Liberty enters the contest with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Hatters are 49th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Stetson.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Liberty have won eight out of their last ten games against Stetson.