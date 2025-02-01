Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-15, Lindenwood 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Lindenwood will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating SIUE, who they had gone 0-5 against in their five prior meetings. Lindenwood came out on top in a nail-biter against SIUE on Thursday, sneaking past 65-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Lions have posted since November 17, 2023.

Eastern Illinois fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against Western Illinois by a score of 71-59 on Thursday.

Lindenwood's victory bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Eastern Illinois, their win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-15.

Lindenwood came up short against Eastern Illinois in their previous matchup on January 2nd, falling 78-74. Will Lindenwood have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Lindenwood.