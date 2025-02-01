Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-18, Lipscomb 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Bellarmine Knights and the Lipscomb Bisons are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Bellarmine fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Austin Peay on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 86-77 to the Governors.

Bellarmine struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 10.6 per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lipscomb on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took an 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Kentucky.

Bellarmine's defeat dropped their record down to 3-18. As for Lipscomb, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Bellarmine has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bellarmine was pulverized by Lipscomb 87-53 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Can Bellarmine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Bellarmine.