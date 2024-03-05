Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: N. Alabama 14-16, Lipscomb 20-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the N. Alabama Lions are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Arena in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. Lipscomb will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

We saw a pretty high 163-over/under line set for Lipscomb's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 81-67 victory over the Colonels on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, as Lipscomb's was.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They secured a 82-78 W over the Bears on Friday.

The Bisons are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-16.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lipscomb haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-7-1 against the spread).

Odds

Lipscomb is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 159 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.