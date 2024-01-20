Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: N. Alabama 7-11, Lipscomb 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Allen Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored Lipscomb on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 96-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. It was the first time this season that Lipscomb let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Austin Peay on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Governors by a score of 83-80. N. Alabama has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bisons' defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-8. As for the Lions, they bumped their record down to 7-11 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Lipscomb came up short against N. Alabama in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-70. Will Lipscomb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Lipscomb has won 6 out of their last 9 games against N. Alabama.