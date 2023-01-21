Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Bellarmine 9-11; Lipscomb 12-8

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons lost both of their matches to the Bellarmine Knights last season on scores of 71-77 and 73-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bisons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Bellarmine at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Allen Arena. Lipscomb is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Lipscomb proved too difficult a challenge. Lipscomb took down Eastern Kentucky 75-62.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Knights and the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Bellarmine wrapped it up with a 56-45 victory on the road.

The wins brought the Bisons up to 12-8 and Bellarmine to 9-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lipscomb comes into the matchup boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.90%. Less enviably, Bellarmine is stumbling into the game with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb and Bellarmine both have two wins in their last four games.