Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 12-7; Lipscomb 11-8

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be on the road. Eastern Kentucky and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Colonels winning the first 86-72 at home and Lipscomb taking the second 83-73.

The Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Eastern Kentucky proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Kentucky captured a comfortable 85-70 win.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb had enough points to win and then some against the Austin Peay Governors this past Saturday, taking their game 86-72.

The wins brought Eastern Kentucky up to 12-7 and the Bisons to 11-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Colonels come into the matchup boasting the 27th most points per game in college basketball at 80.9. Lipscomb has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky both have one win in their last two games.