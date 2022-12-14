Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ Lipscomb
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-7; Lipscomb 6-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Lipscomb Bisons are heading back home. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Bisons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 90-85 to the Tennessee State Tigers.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 87-64 walloping at the Troy Trojans' hands.
This next contest looks promising for Lipscomb, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Lipscomb at 6-4 and Tennessee Tech at 3-7. The Bisons are 2-1 after losses this season, the Golden Eagles 2-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bisons are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Lipscomb have won four out of their last seven games against Tennessee Tech.
- Nov 23, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 88 vs. Lipscomb 77
- Dec 17, 2019 - Lipscomb 78 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Nov 25, 2019 - Lipscomb 78 vs. Tennessee Tech 65
- Nov 29, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 86 vs. Lipscomb 80
- Dec 17, 2016 - Lipscomb 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 79
- Dec 01, 2016 - Lipscomb 104 vs. Tennessee Tech 85
- Dec 05, 2015 - Tennessee Tech 81 vs. Lipscomb 78