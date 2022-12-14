Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-7; Lipscomb 6-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Lipscomb Bisons are heading back home. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Bisons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 90-85 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 87-64 walloping at the Troy Trojans' hands.

This next contest looks promising for Lipscomb, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Lipscomb at 6-4 and Tennessee Tech at 3-7. The Bisons are 2-1 after losses this season, the Golden Eagles 2-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lipscomb have won four out of their last seven games against Tennessee Tech.