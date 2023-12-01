Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-5, Little Rock 3-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will stay at home for another game and welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 1st at Jack Stephens Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Little Rock will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Little Rock proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Cardinals, posting a 90-64 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Arkansas State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Tigers 75-71.

Their wins bumped the Trojans to 3-4 and the Cardinals to 5-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Little Rock hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Little Rock couldn't quite finish off Arkansas State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 and fell 77-75. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Little Rock is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Little Rock.