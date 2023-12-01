Who's Playing

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-5, Little Rock 3-4

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will head out on the road to face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Jack Stephens Center. Arkansas State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Arkansas State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Tigers 75-71.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Little Rock proved on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 90-64 victory over the Cardinals. The win made it back-to-back wins for Little Rock.

The Red Wolves have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for the Trojans, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Arkansas State skirted past Little Rock 77-75 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Arkansas State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Little Rock.