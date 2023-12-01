Who's Playing
Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Little Rock Trojans
Current Records: Arkansas State 2-5, Little Rock 3-4
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves will head out on the road to face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Jack Stephens Center. Arkansas State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
The point spread may have favored Arkansas State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Tigers 75-71.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Little Rock proved on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 90-64 victory over the Cardinals. The win made it back-to-back wins for Little Rock.
The Red Wolves have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for the Trojans, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.
Arkansas State skirted past Little Rock 77-75 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Arkansas State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Little Rock.
- Dec 22, 2022 - Arkansas State 77 vs. Little Rock 75
- Feb 13, 2021 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 12, 2021 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Little Rock 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Little Rock 81 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Feb 08, 2020 - Little Rock 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
- Feb 23, 2019 - Arkansas State 72 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Little Rock 83
- Feb 17, 2018 - Little Rock 82 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arkansas State 70 vs. Little Rock 62
- Feb 17, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 58