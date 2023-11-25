Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Tulsa 4-0, Little Rock 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Tulsa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Little Rock Trojans at 3:00 p.m. ET at Jack Stephens Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Monday, everything went the Golden Hurricane's way against the Bulldogs as the Golden Hurricane made off with a 90-70 win. That's two games straight that Tulsa has won by exactly 20 points.

Jared Garcia and PJ Haggerty were among the main playmakers for Tulsa as the former scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds and the latter scored 28 points along with 5 rebounds. Haggerty continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Carlous Williams, who scored 10 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Little Rock's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 93-90. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Little Rock in their matchups with Georgia State: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Trojans, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Tulsa and Little Rock are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Tulsa was able to grind out a solid win over Little Rock when the teams last played back in November of 2021, winning 77-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Little Rock and Tulsa both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.