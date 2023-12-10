Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Winthrop 7-3, Little Rock 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

What to Know

Little Rock will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Winthrop Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Little Rock might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Thursday.

After a string of three wins, Little Rock's good fortune finally ran out. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Little Rock didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Little Rock were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cent. Arkansas only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, even though Queens scored an imposing 82 points on Tuesday, Winthrop still came out on top. The Eagles took their contest against the Royals 88-82. The win was familiar territory for Winthrop who now have three in a row.

The last time the Trojans won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost three straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 4-5. As for the Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

While only Little Rock took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Winthrop is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Winthrop is a slight 1-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.