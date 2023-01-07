Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Little Rock

Current Records: SE Missouri State 6-10; Little Rock 5-11

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Little Rock Trojans and the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Little Rock entered their contest against the Lindenwood Lions on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Trojans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-62 to Lindenwood.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 87-82 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The losses put Little Rock at 5-11 and SE Missouri State at 6-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Little Rock has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Redhawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.