Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Little Rock

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-11; Little Rock 5-14

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Trojans and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Tennessee Tech should still be riding high after a win, while Little Rock will be looking to regain their footing.

Little Rock came up short against the Eastern Illinois Panthers this past Saturday, falling 70-63.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech beat the Tennessee State Tigers 71-63 this past Saturday.

Little Rock is now 5-14 while the Golden Eagles sit at 7-11. Tennessee Tech is 4-3 after wins this year, and the Trojans are 5-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.