Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: CCSU 9-8, LIU 3-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, LIU is heading back home. The LIU Sharks and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, the Sharks couldn't handle the Red Flash and fell 72-66. LIU has not had much luck with St. Francis recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their defeat, LIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tana Kopa, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kopa has scored all season.

Meanwhile, CCSU unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They lost 75-73 to the Dolphins on a last-minute shot with but a second left in the second quarter. CCSU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, CCSU got a solid performance out of Jordan Jones, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jones has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tre Breland, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Sharks have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-13 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Things could have been worse for LIU, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 58-42 loss to CCSU when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Can LIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LIU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.