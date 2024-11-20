Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Columbia 5-0, LIU 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

What to Know

After two games on the road, LIU is heading back home. They will welcome the Columbia Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Sharks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.

Last Friday, LIU couldn't handle Cal Baptist and fell 90-77.

LIU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Columbia entered their tilt with Mercyhurst on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They walked away with a 77-63 victory over the Lakers.

LIU's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Columbia, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LIU came up short against Columbia when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 77-67. Will LIU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Columbia won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.