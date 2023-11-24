Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for LIU after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead TX A&M-CC 40-27.

If LIU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-4 in no time. On the other hand, TX A&M-CC will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 2-3, LIU 0-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LIU Sharks at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Truist Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Islanders lost to the Norse on the road by a decisive 88-73 margin.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 77-67 to the Lions.

The Islanders bumped their record down to 2-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.3 points per game. As for the Sharks, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

TX A&M-CC will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the ten-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LIU is a big 10-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

