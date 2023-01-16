Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ LIU

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 8-9; LIU 2-15

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the LIU Sharks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 18 of 2020. The Terriers and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Steinberg Wellness Center. St. Francis (N.Y.) should still be riding high after a victory, while LIU will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when St. Francis (N.Y.) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers clashed this past Saturday, but St. Francis (N.Y.) ultimately edged out the opposition 82-79.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Sharks and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday was not particularly close, with LIU falling 87-68.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with St. Francis (N.Y.), who are 8-7 against the spread.

St. Francis (N.Y.)'s win brought them up to 8-9 while LIU's loss pulled them down to 2-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Sharks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.50% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LIU have won ten out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).