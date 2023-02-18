Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ LIU

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 10-16; LIU 3-23

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. LIU and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. St. Francis (Pa.) will be strutting in after a win while the Sharks will be stumbling in from a loss.

LIU ended up a good deal behind the Stonehill Skyhawks when they played on Thursday, losing 75-60.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Thursday, winning 72-64.

LIU is now 3-23 while the Red Flash sit at 10-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks are 360th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average. St. Francis (Pa.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU have won nine out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).