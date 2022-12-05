Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ LIU

Current Records: UMass Lowell 8-1; LIU 1-6

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Steinberg Wellness Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the LIU Sharks. UMass Lowell should still be feeling good after a win, while LIU will be looking to get back in the win column.

The River Hawks strolled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 70-59.

Meanwhile, LIU came up short against the Towson Tigers this past Friday, falling 74-64.

UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

UMass Lowell's victory brought them up to 8-1 while the Sharks' defeat pulled them down to 1-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The River Hawks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.60%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Less enviably, LIU is 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against LIU.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LIU and UMass Lowell both have two wins in their last four games.