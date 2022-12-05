Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ LIU

Current Records: UMass Lowell 8-1; LIU 1-6

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Steinberg Wellness Center at 7 p.m. ET on Monday to face off against the LIU Sharks. UMass Lowell should still be feeling good after a victory, while LIU will be looking to right the ship.

The River Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Sacred Heart Pioneers on the road this past Saturday as they won 70-59.

Meanwhile, the Sharks came up short against the Towson Tigers this past Friday, falling 74-64.

UMass Lowell is now 8-1 while LIU sits at 1-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.60%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Less enviably, LIU is stumbling into the contest with the 348th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU and UMass Lowell both have two wins in their last four games.