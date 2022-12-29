Who's Playing

Wagner @ LIU

Current Records: Wagner 7-4; LIU 2-10

What to Know

The LIU Sharks haven't won a matchup against the Wagner Seahawks since Jan. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Sharks and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

LIU was completely in charge last week, breezing past the Purchase Panthers 95-58 at home.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Wagner at home against the Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins last Thursday as the team secured an 89-55 win.

LIU is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought LIU up to 2-10 and the Seahawks to 7-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner have won nine out of their last 17 games against LIU.