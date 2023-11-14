Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Jackson State 0-3, LMU 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LMU Lions at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Tigers couldn't handle the Lancers and fell 80-66. Jackson State has struggled against Cal Baptist recently, as their match on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored LMU last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 83-80. LMU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% worse than the opposition.

Dominick Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 21 points. Lars Thiemann was another key contributor, earning 13 points.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 68.0 points per game. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

In addition to losing their last games, LMU and Jackson State failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Tuesday, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be Jackson State's fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LMU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LMU is a big 14.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

