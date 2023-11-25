Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ LMU Lions

Current Records: UTEP 5-1, LMU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, LMU is heading back home. They will take on the UTEP Miners at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, LMU will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Tuesday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Lions made off with a 61-60 victory over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, UTEP unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 63-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. UTEP didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Tae Hardy, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

The losses dropped the Lions to 3-3 and the Panthers to 1-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LMU is a 4-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

