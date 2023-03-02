Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 10-19; Long Beach State 16-14

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are 1-4 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Walter Pyramid. The Beach will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cal State Bakersfield was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northridge Matadors on Saturday, winning 71-64.

The Roadrunners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cal State Bakersfield's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Cal State Bakersfield is now 10-19 while the Beach sit at 16-14. Long Beach State is 7-8 after wins this year, and Cal State Bakersfield is 6-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beach are a big 11-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Long Beach State have won four out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.