Who's Playing
Hawaii @ Long Beach State
Current Records: Hawaii 18-8; Long Beach State 15-12
What to Know
The Long Beach State Beach and the Hawaii Warriors are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Beach and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between Long Beach State and the California Riverside Highlanders on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Long Beach State falling 88-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Hawaii was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 52-51 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.
Long Beach State is now 15-12 while the Warriors sit at 18-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beach are 49th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 61.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
Series History
Long Beach State and Hawaii both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Hawaii 79 vs. Long Beach State 70
- Feb 10, 2022 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Hawaii 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. Long Beach State 67
- Feb 27, 2021 - Hawaii 79 vs. Long Beach State 76
- Feb 26, 2021 - Hawaii 78 vs. Long Beach State 76
- Feb 22, 2020 - Long Beach State 64 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 13, 2020 - Long Beach State 50 vs. Hawaii 49
- Mar 14, 2019 - Long Beach State 68 vs. Hawaii 66
- Feb 07, 2019 - Hawaii 77 vs. Long Beach State 70
- Feb 01, 2019 - Hawaii 74 vs. Long Beach State 57
- Feb 22, 2018 - Hawaii 74 vs. Long Beach State 63
- Jan 04, 2018 - Long Beach State 89 vs. Hawaii 81
- Mar 09, 2017 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Hawaii 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Long Beach State 84 vs. Hawaii 75
- Jan 14, 2017 - Hawaii 114 vs. Long Beach State 107
- Mar 12, 2016 - Hawaii 64 vs. Long Beach State 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - Long Beach State 74 vs. Hawaii 72
- Jan 31, 2016 - Long Beach State 78 vs. Hawaii 64