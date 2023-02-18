Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Hawaii 18-8; Long Beach State 15-12

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach and the Hawaii Warriors are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Beach and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Long Beach State and the California Riverside Highlanders on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Long Beach State falling 88-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Hawaii was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 52-51 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Long Beach State is now 15-12 while the Warriors sit at 18-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beach are 49th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 61.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Long Beach State and Hawaii both have nine wins in their last 18 games.