Who's Playing

Montana State @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Montana State 0-1; Long Beach State 1-1

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at The Walter Pyramid. Long Beach State is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Beach have to be hurting after a devastating 93-69 defeat at the hands of the UCLA Bruins this past Friday. Long Beach State was surely aware of their 19.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Joel Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Montana State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 60-54 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Long Beach State is now 1-1 while Montana State sits at 0-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beach are stumbling into the matchup with the 43rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73 on average. But the Bobcats are 348th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 76.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Beach are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Beach slightly, as the game opened with the Beach as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.